1,917 Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Bought by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USRT. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 45,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $67.50.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

