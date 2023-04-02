RFP Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Corteva by 691.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,376,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth $58,447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth $52,471,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 74.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,556,000 after buying an additional 828,258 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

