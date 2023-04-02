RFP Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,222 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 165,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $55.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $97.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.54 million. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

