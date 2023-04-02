RFP Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. RFP Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSCM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PSCM stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $73.61.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

