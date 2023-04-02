2,955 Shares in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Acquired by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

