RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.
DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.6 %
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.
DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DuPont de Nemours (DD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.