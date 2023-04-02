RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DD opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

