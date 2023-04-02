Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $8,758,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,187,567.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $8,758,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $124,187,567.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 270,147 shares of company stock worth $52,161,929. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $210.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.08 and a 200-day moving average of $173.35. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $210.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.