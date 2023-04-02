ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.45.

NYSE:NOW opened at $464.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $444.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.