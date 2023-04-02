CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) by 238.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,550 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $86.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.96. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Republic First Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

