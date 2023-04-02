CRA Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,777 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MetLife by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in MetLife by 3,664.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,969 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in MetLife by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

MetLife Stock Up 1.6 %

MET opened at $57.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.