CRA Financial Services LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $132.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $104.62 and a 1 year high of $152.92.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

