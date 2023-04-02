CRA Financial Services LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOCT. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $536,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BOCT stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $239.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

