CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,944 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 96,224 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 233,615 shares during the period. LTG Capital LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 181,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 126,184 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 154,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SSO stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.42. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $68.66.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.