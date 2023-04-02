CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 549 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after acquiring an additional 623,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 80,772 shares of company stock worth $3,744,062 and sold 140,532,616 shares worth $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $87.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average of $87.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

