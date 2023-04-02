CRA Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of META stock opened at $211.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $549.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

