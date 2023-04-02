CRA Financial Services LLC Has $277,000 Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,779,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,951,000 after purchasing an additional 525,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,656,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,723,000 after buying an additional 287,044 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 7,229,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,058,000 after buying an additional 240,698 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,713,000 after buying an additional 447,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 4,466,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,547,000 after buying an additional 50,291 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

