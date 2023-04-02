6,572 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL) Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $1,369,000.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NJUL opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile
The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
