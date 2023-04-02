CRA Financial Services LLC Has $301,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

Exelon Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

