CRA Financial Services LLC Has $291,000 Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NJAN. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 24,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NJAN opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

