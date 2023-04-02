Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,295 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $211.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

