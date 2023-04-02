Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

YUM stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.80. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

