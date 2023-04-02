Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 13,560 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.2% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 16.9% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $11.08 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.33, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently -1,733.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

