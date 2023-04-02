Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth about $71,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.