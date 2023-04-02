Eudaimonia Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 10.5% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 10,608,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,480,000 after purchasing an additional 171,575 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 5,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Burke acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 393,260 shares in the company, valued at $9,733,185. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vistra Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of VST opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.61%.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

