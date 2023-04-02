Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Trimmed by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $153,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
Shell Stock Down 0.7 %
SHEL opened at $57.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65.
A number of brokerages have commented on SHEL. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.92) to GBX 2,987 ($36.70) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 3,000 ($36.86) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
