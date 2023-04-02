Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 20 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $535.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.88. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.92. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.03 and a 12-month high of $656.11.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

