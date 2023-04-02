Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $493,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of ENB opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

