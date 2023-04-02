Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 253 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after buying an additional 563,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after buying an additional 151,949 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 312.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,692,000 after buying an additional 120,180 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.10. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

