Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 0.1 %

UL stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Stories

