Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 441 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Masco by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,268.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Articles

