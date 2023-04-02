Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $727,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 951,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 275,183 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 225,657 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 560,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 28,352 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 281,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 253,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $24.43.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

