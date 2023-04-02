Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 516 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,090,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,504,369,000 after buying an additional 343,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,516,000 after purchasing an additional 394,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,625,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,321,000 after purchasing an additional 110,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,313,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,958,000 after purchasing an additional 225,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Ameren by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,985,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,008,000 after purchasing an additional 184,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AEE opened at $86.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

