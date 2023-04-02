Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $97.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

