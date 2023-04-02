Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 140,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.0 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Shares of BAH stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

