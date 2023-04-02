Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 160.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,463 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,410,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 403.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,180,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,662,000 after acquiring an additional 946,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 175.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after acquiring an additional 832,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

Kroger Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $49.37 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

