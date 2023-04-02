Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 686 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,244,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,505,000 after acquiring an additional 105,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,604,000 after buying an additional 291,165 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,820,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,922,000 after buying an additional 89,252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,443,000 after buying an additional 119,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,589,000 after buying an additional 66,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $72.94 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

