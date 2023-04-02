Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

