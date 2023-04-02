Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,130,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,972,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STEW opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund is a closed-end, non-diversified fund with a total return investment goal. The Fund uses a bottom-up, value-driven investment strategy to find stocks of elevated companies that are selling below their estimated intrinsic value in order to meet its objective. Finding investment possibilities that will offer appealing returns over a lengthy holding period is the objective of this procedure.

