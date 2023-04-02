Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,575 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day moving average is $124.10. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

