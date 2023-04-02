Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,273,000 after buying an additional 3,537,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $131,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.91 and its 200 day moving average is $104.40. The company has a market cap of $175.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Mizuho increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.12.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

