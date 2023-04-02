Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New $284,000 Investment in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 559,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 52.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at $1,209,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 37.5% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at $247,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Trading Up 0.1 %

APGB stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

