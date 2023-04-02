Lafayette Investments Inc. Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $211.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $549.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

