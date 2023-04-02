National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 197,913 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 448.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 242,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 197,913 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $33,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $145.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.12 and its 200 day moving average is $135.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

