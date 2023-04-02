National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 254.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214,188 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.67% of FirstService worth $36,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $140.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.67. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $112.44 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.06.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.34 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.67.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

