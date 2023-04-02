National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 183.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,169 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,411 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.05% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $39,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,318,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,267,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.38.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $315.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $325.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

