National Bank of Canada FI Has $40.53 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 143,312.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $40,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $92.82 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

