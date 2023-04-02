Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 5,783.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,831 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 4.04% of Precision Drilling worth $41,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 310,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDS shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($1.71). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $376.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

