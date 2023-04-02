Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4,446.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,036 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $43,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after acquiring an additional 445,642 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,409,000 after acquiring an additional 144,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,573,000 after acquiring an additional 136,305 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

NYSE:CCI opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

