Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 217.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,853 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.95% of Stantec worth $50,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 240.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 115,326 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,791,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STN. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec Increases Dividend

STN opened at $58.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities. Its services include engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics from initial project concept and planning through to design, construction administration, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation.

