National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 1,306,200 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 8,838.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.22% of Trip.com Group worth $45,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,966,000 after buying an additional 1,967,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,047,000 after purchasing an additional 330,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,288 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,176,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,927,000 after purchasing an additional 400,053 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,556,000 after purchasing an additional 549,530 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $37.67 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.54 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

